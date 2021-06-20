Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 127,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

