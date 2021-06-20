Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNDC. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,045 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James G. Hall purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 in the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

