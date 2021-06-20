Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITMR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $633,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

