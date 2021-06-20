Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.25 Million

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $182.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. Unifi posted sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $665.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million.

UFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UFI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. 238,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,281. Unifi has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $452.45 million, a PE ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.