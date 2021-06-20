Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.57. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Sanmina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.