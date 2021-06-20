Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 459,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,423. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after buying an additional 1,206,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 190.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 750,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,927 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.