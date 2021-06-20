Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $708.31 Million

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce $708.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $562.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.