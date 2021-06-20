Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $708.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce $708.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $562.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.