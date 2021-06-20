Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.47). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($2.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.82. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

