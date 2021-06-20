Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report $97.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $94.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $386.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The business had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 752,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,845. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

