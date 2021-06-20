Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.15. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Amdocs stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,054,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

