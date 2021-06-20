Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97. Adobe reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $14.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,762,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.50. Adobe has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $570.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.