Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 1,856,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,318. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

