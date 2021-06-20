Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.06). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Barclays upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,953 shares of company stock worth $16,350,606. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

