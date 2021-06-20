Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

