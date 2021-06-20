Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $965.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $976.00 million and the lowest is $953.65 million. Genpact posted sales of $900.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

G traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

