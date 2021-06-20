Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.31 and the lowest is $2.08. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.11. 3,652,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

