Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.13. 288,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.