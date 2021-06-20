Zacks: Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.24 Million

Analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post sales of $81.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.39 million. trivago posted sales of $17.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 357.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $428.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $448.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $708.79 million, with estimates ranging from $587.09 million to $820.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

NASDAQ:TRVG remained flat at $$3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in trivago by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

