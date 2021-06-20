Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $9.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings per share of $9.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.68 and the lowest is $7.12. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $6.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $44.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.73 to $47.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $35.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.21 to $39.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

NYSE GS opened at $348.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.28. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.