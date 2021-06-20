Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $9.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings per share of $9.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.68 and the lowest is $7.12. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $6.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $44.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.73 to $47.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $35.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.21 to $39.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

NYSE GS opened at $348.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.28. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

