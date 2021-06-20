Zacks: Analysts Expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). Natura &Co posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natura &Co.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 2.37. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $4,742,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $4,791,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Natura &Co by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67,350 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

