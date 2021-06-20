Zacks: Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce sales of $12.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $13.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $49.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $51.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.46 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,351,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

