Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.93. The company had a trading volume of 392,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

