Zacks: Analysts Expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CRCT. Barclays upped their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

CRCT traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,481. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 361,370 shares of company stock worth $10,718,521 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

