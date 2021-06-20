Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report sales of $156.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.87 million and the highest is $159.20 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 466,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $584,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 82.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

