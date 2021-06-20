Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.61. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after buying an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SJW Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in SJW Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.39. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

