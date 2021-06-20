Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. DermTech posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $13.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.47 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $41.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.