Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baidu.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $186.34 on Thursday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

