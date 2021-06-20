Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 5.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 8,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
DAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09.
About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
