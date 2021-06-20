Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 5.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 8,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Youdao by 85.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Youdao by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

