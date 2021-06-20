YF Link (YFL) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $157,245.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YF Link has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $90.93 or 0.00255873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.65 or 0.00719383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083132 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

