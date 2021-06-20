YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

