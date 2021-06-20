Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $33,778.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00367183 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00142673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00219827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002370 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,264,744 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

