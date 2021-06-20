Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yamato in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Yamato in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Yamato alerts:

Yamato stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Yamato has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.