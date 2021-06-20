Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.