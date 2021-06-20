Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,747 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

NYSE TD opened at $70.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

