Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,293 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 140.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $174.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.25. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.