Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

