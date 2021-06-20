Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $226,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

