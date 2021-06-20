Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $221,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

