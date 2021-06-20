XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CAO Lance A. Robinson Sells 10,000 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE XPO opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.29. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

