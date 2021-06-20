Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.14. 16,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 569,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Xperi by 267.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 75,132 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at $439,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

