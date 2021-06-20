xBTC (xBTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $41.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $41.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00137382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00176826 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.75 or 1.00429988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.79 or 0.00853123 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 5,044,651 coins and its circulating supply is 5,023,833 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.