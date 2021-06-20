Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $622.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce sales of $622.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $638.90 million. Woodward posted sales of $523.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 357,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $117.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

