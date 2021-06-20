Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $1,000,144.84 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WWD opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1,302.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 149,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

