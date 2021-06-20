Wolves of Wall Street Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,643.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $129.31 or 0.00370120 BTC on exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $677,138.55 and approximately $28,643.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00743542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083573 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.