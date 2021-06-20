William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 43,882 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,882 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,561,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:SSD opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

