William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.