Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 89,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,578,894 shares.The stock last traded at $44.47 and had previously closed at $44.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

