WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Update

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WEX stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,355.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

