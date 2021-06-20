Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WWR opened at $4.54 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 192,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 710.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 70,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

