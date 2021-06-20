Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
WWR opened at $4.54 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
