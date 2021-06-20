Westpac Banking Corp Sells 57,141 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,141 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $15.32 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.